Cheney blasts Russia's alleged interference in US election
NEW DELHI — Former U.S.
Cheney said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a serious attempt to interfere in the 2016 election and other democratic processes in America.
In a speech at a speaker's conference in New Delhi, Cheney said, "In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war."
Cheney's accusation comes at a time when both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are investigating possible Russian interference in the election that brought President Donald Trump to power.