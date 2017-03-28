Cheney blasts Russia's alleged interference in US election

NEW DELHI — Former U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney has criticized Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, calling it a hostile act.

Cheney said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a serious attempt to interfere in the 2016 election and other democratic processes in America.

In a speech at a speaker's conference in New Delhi, Cheney said, "In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war."