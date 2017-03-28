EU commissioner calls on Hungary to comply with asylum rules

BUDAPEST, Hungary — The European Union's commissioner for migration is calling on Hungary to comply with the bloc's rules on dealing with asylum seekers.

New legislation entering into force in Hungary on Tuesday allows the detention of all asylum seekers in border container camps. It has been sharply criticized by UN agencies and human rights advocates.

EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos met with Hungarian officials and said experts would discuss the new asylum rules to ensure "that EU rules also are complied with."