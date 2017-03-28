European officials urge rethink of Trump climate plan

BERLIN — Scientists and officials in Europe say the United States will be damaging its own interests if it rolls back the previous U.S. administration's efforts to curb climate change.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that will rescind, suspend or review Obama-era regulations, including those restricting greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

Germany's environment minister said ambitious policies to combat climate change were "in the United States' very own interest" because promoting renewable energy creates jobs.

Barbara Hendricks said in a statement that "whoever tries to change into reverse gear is only going to harm themselves."