Fake doctor gets 10 years for bogus, deadly butt injections

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge has imposed a 10-year prison sentence on a South Florida transgender woman who performed illegal buttocks-enhancements, injecting her clients with toxic materials including tire sealant and superglue and causing one woman's death.

Local media outlets report that 36-year-old Oneal Ron Morris was sentenced Monday in Broward County court. She pleaded no contest last month to manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license.

Morris previously served more than a year in prison for injecting toxic materials into the rear-ends of clients throughout South Florida.

Authorities say Shatarka Nuby paid Morris $2,000 for as many as 10 injections between 2007 and 2010. Nuby died from related complications in 2012.