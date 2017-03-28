Ivory Coast court finds ex-president's wife not guilty

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — An Ivory Coast judge says former first lady Simone Gbagbo has been found not guilty of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Kouadio Bouatchi said Tuesday that Gbagbo was acquitted. The prosecution had asked for a life sentence, saying she participated in a committee that organized abuses against supporters of her husband's opponent after the 2010 election.

More than 3,000 people were killed after former President Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat to current President Alassane Ouattara.

Simone Gbagbo still must serve 20 years in prison after being found guilty in March 2015 of offences against the state.