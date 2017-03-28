J is not OK - Swiss court nixes letter as baby's name

BERLIN — J is not OK — as a name, that is, according to a Swiss court.

The Zurich administrative court said in a ruling released Tuesday it had upheld a local registry's office decision to reject the letter as a given name in the best interests of the child, Switzerland's 20 Minuten news website reported.

The court rejected the parents' argument they wanted to honour their daughter's great-grandparents Johanna and Josef with the initial as one of her middle names, saying they could have chosen the already-accepted Jo instead.