J is not OK - Swiss court nixes letter as baby's name
BERLIN — J is not OK — as a name, that is, according to a Swiss court.
The Zurich administrative court said in a ruling released Tuesday it had upheld a local registry's office decision to reject the letter as a given name in the best interests of the child, Switzerland's 20 Minuten news
The court rejected the parents' argument they wanted to
Though the parents wanted to pronounce the name "Jay," the court noted the letter is pronounced "Yott" in German, creating confusion. The court also said people would be inclined to put a period after the J, though it wasn't an abbreviation.
