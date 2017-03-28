Journalist Wilson 'Bill' Minor dies; covered civil rights

JACKSON, Miss. — Wilson F. "Bill" Minor, a journalist who chronicled Mississippi through almost 70 years of change including its turbulent struggle over civil rights, has died.

Deborah Ashcraft of Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson says the 94-year-old Minor died Tuesday.

Minor was a Louisiana native and served in World War II before he began covering Mississippi in 1947 for The Times-Picayune newspaper of New Orleans. He later ran his own weekly newspaper and wrote a syndicated political column.