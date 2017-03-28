News / World

Judge considering plan on fix for 18,000 Flint water lines

In a photo from March 10, 2017, work continues on the water replacement lines in Flint, Mich. Flint residents could still be a few years away from drinking unfiltered tap water as the city makes incremental progress on an ambitious timeframe to replace old water service lines that leached lead into homes and businesses. The project's coordinator said he has a goal of finishing the pipe replacements for residents in 2019 by fixing 6,000 service lines a year. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann)

In a photo from March 10, 2017, work continues on the water replacement lines in Flint, Mich. Flint residents could still be a few years away from drinking unfiltered tap water as the city makes incremental progress on an ambitious timeframe to replace old water service lines that leached lead into homes and businesses. The project's coordinator said he has a goal of finishing the pipe replacements for residents in 2019 by fixing 6,000 service lines a year. (AP Photo/Chris Ehrmann)

DETROIT — A judge is holding a hearing on a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where lead poisoned the water system.

The deal would settle a lawsuit in Detroit federal court. The agreement sets a 2020 deadline to replace lead or galvanized-steel lines serving Flint homes. Michigan and the federal government would pay for the job, which could cost nearly $100 million.

On Tuesday, federal Judge David Lawson will listen to lawyers representing Flint, the state and residents who sued.

Flint's water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, as the city tapped the Flint River but didn't treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes and fixtures. The quality has improved, although filters are recommended.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular