Judge considering plan on fix for 18,000 Flint water lines

DETROIT — A judge is holding a hearing on a plan to replace water lines at 18,000 homes in Flint, Michigan, where lead poisoned the water system.

The deal would settle a lawsuit in Detroit federal court. The agreement sets a 2020 deadline to replace lead or galvanized-steel lines serving Flint homes. Michigan and the federal government would pay for the job, which could cost nearly $100 million.

On Tuesday, federal Judge David Lawson will listen to lawyers representing Flint, the state and residents who sued.