Jury selection finished in trial of barracks ambush suspect
A
A
Share via Email
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Jury selection is finished in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a state trooper and wounding another in an ambush outside their rural Pennsylvania barracks.
Prosecutors and
The jury will weigh murder charges against 33-year-old Eric Frein (freen). He's charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass in a late-night attack outside the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania in 2014. Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before his capture by U.S. Marshals.
He could face a death sentence if he's convicted.
Because of heavy pretrial publicity, jury selection took place in the Philadelphia suburbs. The trial now switches to Pike County for opening statements.