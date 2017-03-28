Jury selection finished in trial of barracks ambush suspect

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Jury selection is finished in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a state trooper and wounding another in an ambush outside their rural Pennsylvania barracks.

Prosecutors and defence attorneys picked the last two alternate jurors on Tuesday.

The jury will weigh murder charges against 33-year-old Eric Frein (freen). He's charged with killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding Trooper Alex Douglass in a late-night attack outside the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania in 2014. Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt in the Pocono Mountains before his capture by U.S. Marshals.

He could face a death sentence if he's convicted.