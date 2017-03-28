News / World

Kosovo allows Serb premier's visit ahead of election

Serbian Prime Minister, Aleksandar Vucic, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 27, 2017. (Sergei Karpukhin/Pool photo via AP)

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's foreign minister says Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic can visit the country this week to meet with the ethnic Serb minority there.

Enver Hoxhaj on Tuesday said that Vucic, a candidate in Serbia's presidential elections this Sunday, is being allowed "as a sign of good will to international friends like Germany and the European Union."

Pristina and Belgrade are holding EU-brokered talks to reconcile their differences. They have agreed to give each other advance notice of planned visits by their respective government representatives.

In January Pristina denied a request from Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic to visit Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia has not recognized it.

