Lawmakers in Republican-led Kansas vote to expand Medicaid

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' Republican-controlled Legislature has approved an expansion of the state's Medicaid program under the federal Affordable Care Act.

The state Senate voted 25-14 on Tuesday for legislation that would expand state health coverage to thousands of poor adults. The House approved it last month on an 81-44 vote, meaning the measure now goes to conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Brownback has been a vocal critic of the federal health care law championed by former President Barack Obama. Brownback hasn't said he would veto the bill, but lawmakers expect it.