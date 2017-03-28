Man hailed as hero in Kansas bar shooting honoured with $100K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man wounded last month while trying to intervene in an apparently racially motivated shooting at a suburban Kansas City bar has been honoured with a $100,000 check.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2nFyj2P ) reports that Ian Grillot was surprised with the check Saturday at a gala in Houston. The India House, which hosted the gala, and three donors teamed to give Grillot the money to be used toward buying a house.

His mother, Debra Grillot, described the evening as "impressive."

The shooting in Olathe, Kansas, left Srinivas Kuchibhotla dead and his friend, Alok Madasani, wounded. Both Kuchibhotla and Madasani were natives of India working as engineers for GPS-maker Garmin in Olathe.

Adam Purinton was arrested hours later in Missouri. He's charged with murder and attempted murder. Witnesses say Purinton shouted racial slurs.

