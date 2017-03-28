Mexican singer 'El Chapo de Sinaloa"'plans mayoral run

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican norteno ballad singer known as "El Chapo de Sinaloa" says he plans to run as an independent candidate for the mayorship of Bahia de Banderas, a suburb of Puerto Vallarta.

The singer's manager confirmed the news Tuesday. The singer's real name is Ernesto Perez and his stage name "Chapo" is a nickname for short people in northern Mexico.

Perez is from Badiraguato, also the home township of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman — the Sinaloa cartel drug lord now facing trial in the United States.

The singer's music tends toward banda-style love songs rather than narco-corridos that focus on the drug trade.