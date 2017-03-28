Ministers heading to French Guiana to try to quell strike

PARIS — The French government has decided to send a high-level ministerial mission to French Guiana as the region faced its second day of a general strike by some 27 labour unions over crime and economic difficulties.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Tuesday that Interior Minister Matthias Fekl and Overseas Minister Erick Bareigts would go to the French territory in South America on Wednesday.

Cazeneuve says the ministers will meet with union representatives, politicians and residents.

He praised a "spirit of appeasement" observed Tuesday in ongoing protests that, along with the strike, have paralyzed French Guiana in recent days.

Protesters are angry over high crime, the cost of living and the poor quality of health care.