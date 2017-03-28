Mom angry over Dallas airport pat down of special needs son

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A mother says she and her special needs son were "treated like dogs" after her request for alternate screening at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport led an officer to closely pat down the boy.

Jennifer Williamson videotaped Sunday's search of her son, Aaron, who appears to co-operate . The Facebook video was viewed nearly 6 million times by Tuesday.

Williamson, who didn't give her son's age or their destination, says he has sensory processing disorder. She says he didn't set off any alarms through security.

A Transportation Security Administration statement says approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm on the passenger's laptop.

Williamson says they were detained more than an hour.