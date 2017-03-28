NATO, Russia ambassadors to meet Thursday, 1st time in 2017

BRUSSELS — Ambassadors from NATO and Russia will meet this week for the first time this year in a fresh attempt to resolve some of their differences.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement Tuesday that a NATO-Russia Council — their main forum for dialogue — would be held at the military alliance's Brussels headquarters on Thursday.

He did not say what would be discussed. Disputes over meeting agendas, particularly on the thorny issue of the conflict in Ukraine, have held up talks in the past.

Stoltenberg said after the last NATO-Russia Council in December that the 28-nation, U.S.-led military alliance and Russia "have profound disagreements on the crisis" in Ukraine.