New Jersey man gets wish, returns to work on 100th birthday
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — A New Jersey man wanted only one thing for his 100th birthday. Bill Hansen wanted to return to his old job.
Hutchinson Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Cherry Hill on Monday welcomed the retired permit
CEO Fred Hutchinson agreed to pay him $1 and organized a complete day of assignments.
Hansen, who retired at the age of 97 after working 32 years for the company, says he hates retirement.
Hansen says he was blessed.
