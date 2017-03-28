OAS weighs punishing Venezuela for disrupting democracy

WASHINGTON — Diplomats from across the Western Hemisphere are meeting Tuesday to determine whether to punish Venezuela's socialist government for violating the country's democratic order.

The special meeting at the Organization of American States comes as the U.S. has joined 13 other regional governments in pushing President Nicolas Maduro to hold elections as soon as possible to resolve a power struggle taking place against the backdrop of widespread shortages and triple-digit inflation.

A senior State Department official said Tuesday that the U.S. isn't seeking Venezuela's suspension from the group as recommended by OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro in a report detailing Maduro's repeated violations of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.