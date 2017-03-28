Petition would seek reduced sentence for Pamela Smart

CONCORD, N.H. — Advocates for Pamela Smart, who's serving a life sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband, say they are planning to file a petition seeking a reduced sentence.

Dr. Eleanor Pam, a legal advocate for Smart, tells WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2nctxWE ) the new petition could reach the desk of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in a few months. Smart's mother is involved in preparing the petition.

Smart was a media co-ordinator at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton when she seduced 16-year-old William Flynn in 1990. He claimed she threatened to break up with him if he didn't kill her husband; she has denied planning the murder.

The petition will request the possibility of parole with the consideration that Flynn and three other teens convicted in the case have been paroled.

