Police: 2 Miami officers wounded in 'ambush-style' shooting

MIAMI — Two Miami-Dade County police officers have been wounded in what authorities called "an ambush-style" shooting.

Authorities say the plainclothes officers were shot Monday night while investigating at the Annie Coleman Apartments on the city's north side. The officers were part of the Homicide Task Force-Gang Unit.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says fellow officers used a pickup truck to bring their wounded colleagues to the hospital. Perez says they are listed in stable condition and expected to survive. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.