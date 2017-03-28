Police: Man dead after shots fired during theft call

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a man is dead after shots were fired as an officer investigated a theft call.

Montgomery County police said in a statement Tuesday that an officer was responding to a call for a theft in Montgomery Village on Monday night when he requested assistance. Police say the officer stated shots had been fired and fire and rescue personnel were needed. First responders found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where police say he died.