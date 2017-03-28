Priest killed in Mexico's Pacific coast state of Nayarit

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Catholic council of bishops says a priest has been killed in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit.

The council identifies Felipe Altamirano Carrillo as an Indigenous priest and says he was killed early Monday.

His Nayar prelature serves a population made up largely of Huichol and Cora Indians.

The council gave no details, but local media report he was shot while driving.

He is the second priest killed this year in Mexico. Another priest was found dead in the northern state of Coahuila in January.

In 2016, two priests were found shot to death in Veracruz state, and another priest was killed in the western state of Michoacan.