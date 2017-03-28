Puerto Rico man bit off head of girlfriend's dog

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A man in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to seven years in prison for biting off the head of a Chihuahua and punching his girlfriend.

Authorities said Tuesday that a judge also ordered Luis Arroyo to pay a $3,000 fine in the case that included domestic abuse and mistreatment of an animal. Arroyo had pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend, who owned the dog.