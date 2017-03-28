Questions linger as New Jersey bridge case sentencings near

NEWARK, N.J. — The sentencing of two former aides to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case will close a chapter on a scandal that has negatively affected the Republican's presidential hopes and popularity at home.

It likely won't provide final answers to questions including when and how much Christie knew about the scheme. He wasn't charged in the case.

Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni could face about three to four years in prison when they're sentenced Wednesday in Newark.

Both have asked for probation.