Russia and Iran discuss energy ties, Syrian settlement

MOSCOW — Russia and Iran have agreed to boost their energy ties and continue joint efforts to help reach peace in Syria and Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after Tuesday's talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that Moscow and Tehran will continue to "strengthen co-operation in the fight against international terrorism."

Russia, Turkey and Iran have brokered a cease-fire that has helped reduce hostilities in Syria. They also have co-sponsored two rounds of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, and are preparing for another round.

Russia and Iran have staunchly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad in the six-year conflict, while Turkey has supported Assad's opponents.