Russia general claims US-led coalition hit dam in Syria

MOSCOW — A senior Russian general on Tuesday criticized the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants for allegedly targeting infrastructure — including a key dam — in territory held by the extremist group in Syria.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the military's General Staff accused the coalition of trying to "completely destroy critical infrastructure in Syria and complicate post-war reconstruction as much as possible."

Rudskoi further claimed that coalition jets had destroyed four bridges over the Euphrates River in Syria and hit the Tabqa dam to the west of the extremists' de facto capital of Raqqa.

Rudskoi said that the collapse of the dam would case an "ecological catastrophe" and lead to "numerous" civilian deaths.

The U.S.-led coalition says it is taking every precaution to ensure the integrity of the dam. "To our knowledge, the dam has not been structurally damaged," it said on its Twitter account on Monday.

A spillway north of the structure is under control of the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led opposition group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, and can be used to relieve pressure behind the dam, the coalition told the Associated Press in an email on Sunday.

Engineers who used to work at the site have expressed doubt that the spillway could accommodate the water flow but said it will still take at least a month for the lake to reach critical levels if the gates are not opened.

IS has warned that the dam's main gates are out of service, causing water levels to rise behind the levee.

Pressure on IS has intensified in recent months as the group has seen a series of battlefield reverses amid Syria's bloody 6-year civil war.

Rudskoi said Tuesday that Syrian government forces, with Russian military assistance, are making progress against IS. Russia has been a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has played a key role in turning the tide of war in his favour .

Syrian forces now control of territory up to 16 kilometres (13 miles) around the historic town of Palmyra, Rudskoi said, and they have recently seized control of high ground held by IS along a highway connecting Palmyra and the capital, Damascus.