BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's defence minister says Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to sign off on a delivery of fighter jets, battle tanks and armoured vehicles to Serbia.

Defence Minister Zoran Djordjevic said Tuesday that six MiG-29 fighter jets, 30 T-72 tanks and 30 BRDM-2 armoured vehicles will be delivered soon.

Djordjevic says in a statement that Putin agreed to approve the delivery during a visit by Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic to Moscow on Monday.