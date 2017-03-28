Student in US illegally gets backlash for posting tax return

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona college student who is living in the country illegally is receiving backlash after posting a picture of her tax return on Facebook.

The Arizona Republic reports 23-year-old Belen Sisa is shielded from possible deportation by former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The newspaper says the Arizona State University student came to the U.S. from Argentina as a 6-year-old with her parents and the family overstayed their visas.

Sisa said in her post that she filed state and federal taxes and paid $300 to Arizona. She says she was hoping to "make a statement and educate people" but instead received a slew of negative comments, including some saying they were reporting her to federal officials.