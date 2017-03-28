Sudan president, sought by ICC, welcomed by Jordan's king

AMMAN, Jordan — Sudan's president, sought by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges, has been welcomed in Jordan despite calls by human rights groups to deny him entry.

Omar al-Bashir is among 21 Arab leaders gathering for a summit.

The ICC charged him in 2009 and 2010 with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in connection with his government's campaign against insurgents in Sudan's Darfur region.

Al-Bashir was welcomed Tuesday by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Jordan, an ICC member, has said Arab League member Sudan has a right to attend Wednesday's summit.

Adam Coogle of the international group Human Rights Watch says that "we're very concerned about the possibility of impunity" signalled by al-Bashir's visit.