The Latest: ACLU: Immigrant education pact will be 'strong'

9:50 p.m.

The Lancaster School District has reached a settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union over the education of older immigrant students who speak little or no English.

The agreement was approved Tuesday by the school board. It ends a lawsuit filed in August by the ACLU, which contended older refugee and immigrant students were being steered to alternative high schools.

The agreement allows the district to continue operating an accelerated academy for older students who don't have enough high school credits to graduate before turning 21. Students 17-21 with little or no English also will have the option of attending a district high school. Those with no English proficiency will begin in a newcomer program. They can then progress to a small learning setting or transfer to the accelerated program.