The Latest: Club operator denies security bypassed

CINCINNATI — The Latest on the nightclub shooting in Cincinnati (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The operator of the Cincinnati nightclub where a gunfight killed one man and injured 16 other people denies reports that some patrons were allowed to bypass security.

Julian "Jay" Rodgers issued a statement late Monday rejecting claims by some Cameo club patrons that people paid cash to avoid long waits to get into the crowded club as "untrue." He says that wasn't permitted.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said earlier he's aware of reports of a line to bypass the security checks that included metal detection wands, but police hadn't confirmed that.

Rodgers announced the club will close permanently as of March 31 after receiving notice to vacate from the property owner.

___

12:47 a.m.

A mother of five who was wounded in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting is describing a chaotic scene in which she and other club patrons were crawling over one another to reach the exits.

One man was killed and Angel Higgins and 15 other people were injured in the shooting at the Cameo club, a popular hip-hop music spot.

Higgins, who was shot in the leg, tells WCPO-TV that all she could think about was her kids.

Police say the initial investigation indicates a dispute in the bar escalated into a gunfight early Sunday. No suspects are in custody.