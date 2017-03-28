The Latest: Cuomo says deals made on juvenile justice, Uber

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on state budget negotiations in Albany (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

New York politicians have nailed down budget agreements on key policy issues but are still grappling with the notion of potential funding losses from Republican-led Congress.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters he has struck "more than conceptual" deals with Senate and Assembly leadership on water infrastructure spending, college affordability, raising the age of criminal responsibility and whether or not to allow ride-hailing companies like Uber to operate upstate.

Democrat Cuomo says lawmakers are struggling with how to invest in health care and education when federal proposals have indicated billions of dollars in cuts to programs such as Medicaid.

Cuomo says he would rather be fiscally cautious in those areas until the state can more accurately predict what those cuts might mean for New York.

Lawmakers hope to approve the budget by Saturday.

___

1:35 p.m.

New York state leaders are in broad agreement on the need to increase funding for the care of the disabled.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his support Tuesday for $55 million in additional funding in the state budget. The Republican-led Senate and Democratic-controlled Assembly have already backed $45 million.

The money would support pay raises for the direct-support professionals who care for people with developmental disabilities. Low pay has created high turnover and staffing shortages.

Cuomo says the people who care for the state's most vulnerable residents deserve to make enough money to support themselves.

The size of the increase will be worked out in closed-door talks between Cuomo and the leaders of the Assembly and Senate.

Lawmakers hope to approve the budget by Saturday.

___

11:11 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state leaders could delay high-profile budget ideas such as free college tuition for middleclass students because of uncertainty in Washington.

The Democrat said on NY1 Television Monday evening that the possibility of deep cuts in federal funding could cause significant disruption to the state. He says one option for lawmakers now negotiating a state budget is a simple extension of current spending levels.

Lawmakers and Cuomo hope to approve a state budget before Saturday, the start of a new fiscal year.