The Latest: Dad says mosque vandalism suspect was Army medic

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Latest on vandalism at a Colorado mosque (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

The father of a man arrested in connection with vandalism at a Colorado mosque says his son was an Army medic who served in Iraq and Korea and is a "good man."

Michael Giaquinto told the Coloradoan that he doesn't think 35-year-old Joseph Scott Giaquinto vandalized the Islamic Center of Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver, on Sunday. Police say someone overturned benches, broke windows and threw a Bible into the centre .

Giaquinto says that if his son was found to be involved, it would just show that he "was in a kind of a bad place."