The Latest: Dad says mosque vandalism suspect was Army medic
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Latest on vandalism at a Colorado mosque (all times local):
8:15 a.m.
The father of a man arrested in connection with vandalism at a Colorado mosque says his son was an Army medic who served in Iraq and Korea and is a "good man."
Michael Giaquinto told the Coloradoan that he doesn't think 35-year-old Joseph Scott Giaquinto vandalized the Islamic Center of Fort Collins, about 60 miles north of Denver, on Sunday. Police say someone overturned benches, broke windows and threw a Bible into the
Giaquinto says that if his son was found to be involved, it would just show that he "was in a kind of a bad place."
The younger Giaquinto was arrested Monday on suspicion of a bias-motivated crime, criminal mischief and trespassing soon after police released portions of surveillance video from the mosque near Colorado State University. Police haven't said what led them to him.