The Latest: Industry groups eager for Dakota Access oil flow
A
A
Share via Email
BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the Dakota Access oil pipeline. (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Industry groups say the imminent flow of oil through the Dakota Access pipeline is good news for energy and infrastructure.
Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners said Monday that it's placed oil in the pipe under a Missouri River reservoir that was the final piece of construction. The pipeline should be fully operational in about three weeks, moving oil from North Dakota's Bakken oil fields to a distribution point in Illinois.
North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness says the pipeline will "have a significant impact on Bakken transportation going forward."
The MAIN Coalition is made up of agriculture, business and
___
11:10 a.m.
The American Indian tribes leading the legal fight against the Dakota Access pipeline say they aren't giving up after oil was pumped into a controversial section of the line running under their water source.
Harold Frazier is chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux. He says the tribes believe they ultimately will convince a federal judge to shut down the pipeline.
Environmental law
Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners said Monday it had pumped oil into the section of the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir. The pipeline should be fully operational in about three weeks.
Tribes maintain the pipeline threatens their cultural sites, water supply and religious practices. ETP disputes that assertion.
___
12:10 a.m.
The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline says oil has been placed in the pipe under a Missouri River reservoir and the full line will be in service soon.
Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners made the announcement in a court filing Monday.
The move comes despite months of protests and the objections of two American Indian tribes who say a rupture could threaten their water supply and cultural sites. The Sioux tribes still have an unresolved lawsuit seeking to stop the project.
The company says the four-state, 1,200-mile (
The protests were