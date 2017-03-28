Thousands of university students go on strike in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Thousands of students at Puerto Rico's largest public university have gone on a one-week strike to protest multimillion-dollar cuts prompted by an economic crisis.

The strike that began Tuesday has forced the main campus of the University of Puerto Rico to close for the day. Interim Dean Carmen Rivera says she'll soon announce other steps.

A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances is demanding that the university cut $450 million from its budget. The proposal prompted nearly a dozen top university officials to resign in protest in recent weeks.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello has proposed that the cuts be reduced to $241 million and be implemented by 2021.