UN chief urges divided Arab states to come together on Syria

ZAATARI REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan — The U.N. secretary-general has appealed to Arab nations to set aside differences and help end Syria's six-year-old civil war.

Antonio Guterres made the appeal while visiting the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan on Tuesday, a day ahead of attending a key annual Arab summit hosted this year by Jordan.

He says Arab divisions over Syria have inadvertently given a boost to terror groups by allowing "others to intervene or manipulate situations, creating instability, breeding conflict, and facilitating the life of terrorist organizations."

Turkey, Russia and Iran have become major players in the conflict that has displaced millions of Syrians.