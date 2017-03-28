US researchers: Images hint NKorea may be readying nuke test

WASHINGTON — U.S. researchers who monitor North Korea say satellite imagery shows possible preparations for an underground nuclear test explosion.

The researchers writing on the 38 North website say the images were taken late last week at Punggye-ri (PUNG'-gare-ree) in the country's northeast, where North Korea has conducted its five previous nuclear tests.

They show vehicles or equipment trailers at a tunnel entrance and possibly communications cables that could be used to initiate the test and collect data. There is no definitive evidence of a nuclear device or anything indicating the timing of a test.