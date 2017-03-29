10K sign petition opposing parole for Brinks getaway driver
ALBANY, N.Y. — Nearly 10,000 people have signed a petition urging the New York state Parole Board to deny the release of an ex-radical who drove a getaway car in the 1981 Brinks
Republican Sen. Patrick Gallivan said he would deliver the petition Wednesday. Judith Clark's parole hearing is set for next month.
Clark has served 35 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence in the Rockland County heist, which led to the death of two police officers and a security guard.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted Clark's sentence to make her eligible for parole.
Supporters say Clark turned her life around and has been a model inmate. But Gallivan says she doesn't deserve to walk the streets as a free woman.
