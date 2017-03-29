11 arrested in killing of Puerto Rico police sergeant

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's justice secretary says 11 people have been arrested in the killing of a police sergeant at a public housing project last year.

Wanda Vazquez said Wednesday that the group is accused of participating in the fatal shooting Sgt. Luis Angel Melendez in October. Two other police officers were wounded during the shooting. Authorities have said one officer lost his leg and another remains bedridden.

Six of the 11 suspects are charged with first-degree murder and are being held on a $1.6 million bond each. The other suspects face weapon and conspiracy charges.