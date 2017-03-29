3 storm chasers die in crash during Southern Plains storms

SPUR, Texas — Authorities say a truck driver was killed when powerful winds upended his tractor-trailer on an Oklahoma interstate, while three storm chasers died in a collision as they raced toward a tornado-warned storm in West Texas.

The storms that bore down on Texas and Oklahoma late Tuesday brought tornadoes, tennis ball-sized hail and powerful winds, but no widespread damage was reported.

In Oklahoma, the truck driver was killed after strong winds pushed his rig off the interstate in El Reno, outside Oklahoma City. Forecasters confirmed a 95 mph wind gust in the area when the crash occurred.