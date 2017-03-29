Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US
DEAD SEA, Jordan — Arab leaders are gathering for an annual summit where the call for Palestinian statehood is to take
The summit on Wednesday is expected to endorse key Palestinian positions,
The Palestinian issue also serves as a showcase for Arab unity in a fractured region, where leaders often find themselves on opposite sides of long-running conflicts.
From their venue on the shores of Jordan's Dead Sea, leaders from 21 Arab countries have a view of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
President Bashar Assad is absent. He hasn't been invited since Syria's suspension from the Arab League following the 2011 uprising.