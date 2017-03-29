Architect sentenced to 51 years for raping child in Colombia

BOGOTA — A Colombian court has sentenced a man to 51 years in prison for the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old girl, a crime that caused outrage in the country.

Thirty-eight-year-old architect Rafael Uribe Noguera was found guilty of aggravated homicide, kidnapping and carnal knowledge. He had confessed to the attack on the child, who had been kidnapped in front of her house in a poor neighbourhood on Nov. 4 and was found strangled in an upper-class Bogota apartment.

Hundreds of angry Colombians took to the streets to protest the attack.