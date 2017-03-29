Attorney: Home owners got another letter from 'The Watcher'

WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey couple who claim they were scared away from their home by creepy letters they received from "The Watcher" says another letter was delivered.

Lee Levitt, an attorney for Derek and Maria Broaddus, wrote in a legal brief that the letter arrived in late February, a few weeks after a tenant rented and moved into the Westfield home. It's the fourth letter the couple has received from "The Watcher," who claims he rightfully owns the home the Broadduses bought for nearly $1.4 million in 2014.

Levitt says the letter contained specific threats and was "more derogatory and sinister than any of the previous letters."