Attorney to probe mental illness in Vegas bus shooting case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — A court-appointed attorney says he'll investigate whether mental illness is a possible
Attorney Will Ewing said outside court Wednesday he'll probe 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas' competency before a preliminary evidence hearing on April 27.
Police have said Cardenas may have had "mental issues."
They say Cardenas said he's unemployed and homeless and fired a handgun Saturday because he felt threatened and wanted to scare a man who sat near him on the second level of the public bus.
Cardenas appeared in court but was not asked to enter a plea to murder, attempted murder, battery and firearm charges. He is being held without bail.
Most Popular
-
All aboard? 'Community road train' pitched for downtown Halifax
-
'Most disruptive year in the history of Nova Scotia education,' says expert after latest school closure
-
'Out of the ordinary:' Woman in her 60s attacked on Halifax walking path in broad daylight
-