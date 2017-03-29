News / World

Attorney to probe mental illness in Vegas bus shooting case

Rolando Cardenas, left, arrives in court Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Las Vegas. Cardenas has been charged with killing one passenger and wounding another on a double-decker bus last weekend on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — A court-appointed attorney says he'll investigate whether mental illness is a possible defence for a man accused of shooting and killing one man and wounding another on a double-decker transit bus on the Las Vegas Strip last weekend.

Attorney Will Ewing said outside court Wednesday he'll probe 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas' competency before a preliminary evidence hearing on April 27.

Police have said Cardenas may have had "mental issues."

They say Cardenas said he's unemployed and homeless and fired a handgun Saturday because he felt threatened and wanted to scare a man who sat near him on the second level of the public bus.

Cardenas appeared in court but was not asked to enter a plea to murder, attempted murder, battery and firearm charges. He is being held without bail.

