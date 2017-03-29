Bahrain sentences 2 to death on terror charges

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A court in Bahrain has sentenced two people to death on terror charges and handed 11 others lengthy sentences, including a former member of parliament sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Hassan Isa was a senior member of the main Shiite opposition Al-Wefaq group, which was dissolved last year. The other 10 received sentences ranging from 10 years to life.

The Bahraini al-Wasat news website says the case involves 24 defendants charged with establishing a terrorist cell that killed members of the police and was involved in other acts of violence. The group was also found guilty of harbouring fugitives.

The court Wednesday ordered nine of the defendants stripped of their nationalities.