Bahrain sentences 2 to death on terror charges
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A court in Bahrain has sentenced two people to death on terror charges and handed 11 others lengthy sentences, including a former member of parliament sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Hassan Isa was a senior member of the main Shiite opposition Al-Wefaq group, which was dissolved last year. The other 10 received sentences ranging from 10 years to life.
The court Wednesday ordered nine of the defendants stripped of their nationalities.
Sunni-led Bahrain has jailed thousands of anti-government Shiite protesters accused of violence and terrorism.