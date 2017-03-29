News / World

Black women stand up on Twitter following Maxine Waters dig

FILE - In this July 27, 2016, file photo, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., takes the stage to speak during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Activist Brittany Packnett encouraged people to tweet under #BlackWomenAtWork Tuesday, March 28, 2017. It‚Äôs a response to O‚ÄôReilly‚Äôs comment Tuesday that Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters‚Äô hair was a "James Brown wig." He later apologized. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON — Bill O'Reilly's joke about a congresswoman's wig and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's dressing down of a reporter have spurred black women to take to social media in protest.

Activist Brittany Packnett encouraged people to tweet under #BlackWomenAtWork Tuesday. It's a response to O'Reilly's comment Tuesday that Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters' hair was a "James Brown wig." He later apologized. Also Tuesday, Spicer told American Urban Radio Networks reporter April Ryan to stop shaking her head during a testy exchange at a White House press briefing.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile tweeted , "#BlackWomenAtWork face the double bind of gender and race."

Waters used the hashtag herself on Tuesday night, tweeting , "I am a strong black woman. I cannot be intimidated, and I'm not going anywhere."

