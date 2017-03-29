Britain's Prince Charles on tour of Romania, Italy, Austria

BUCHAREST, Romania — Britain's Prince Charles has arrived in Bucharest at the start of a nine-day tour to Romania, Italy and Austria that the British government hopes will reassure European Union nations that Britain remains a close ally despite its intention to quit the bloc.

Charles arrived in Romania on Wednesday, the same day British Prime Minister Theresa May launched the Brexit process. President Klaus Iohannis planned to give him the Order of the Star of Romania, an award for exceptional service to Romania.

The prince regularly visits Romania and owns two properties in Transylvania. In 2015, he set up The Prince of Wales Foundation Romania, a charity that supports the East European nation's heritage, rural life and sustainable development.