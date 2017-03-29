Democratic Rep. appears ready to announce challenge to Cruz

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas says he is planning a campaign announcement Friday amid reports he will challenge GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for re-election next year.

O'Rourke declined to confirm a report in the Houston Chronicle that he will run, saying he wants to share the news with Texans first.

But he insisted that Cruz is beatable despite his high name ID and his national profile.

O'Rourke also said he has spoken with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who oversees the party's recruitment efforts.

The 44-year-old three-term House member would come in as an underdog in Republican-leaning Texas, where Cruz won 56 per cent of the vote in his first Senate election in 2012.