Doctor who misled over Ebola nurse guilty of misconduct

LONDON — A tribunal has found a doctor who misled other medics over the temperature of Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey is guilty of serious misconduct.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled Wednesday that Dr. Hannah Ryan allowed an inaccurate temperature to be recorded when the nurse returned to Britain from a stint in West Africa treating Ebola victims.

Ryan took Cafferkey's temperature at London's Heathrow Airport in December 2014. The nurse's temperate was over 38 degrees centigrade — an elevated temperature that can be an early sign of infection — but a lower temperature was recorded.

Cafferkey soon became critically ill with Ebola and recovered after special isolation treatment.