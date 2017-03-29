Duterte to US: Why didn't you send armada vs China islands?

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president says he asked the U.S. ambassador why America did not deploy an armada of warships to pressure China to stop constructing man-made islands that are now at the heart of regional concerns in the disputed South China Sea.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in a speech Wednesday that U.S. Ambassador Sung Kim was unable to reply to the question when they met this week in southern Davao city, where he had a separate meeting with the Chinese ambassador. While berating the U.S., Duterte did not criticize China's behaviour in his speech.